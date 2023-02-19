By curating groceries based on personal taste, you’ll never buy the wrong thing again

Spoon Guru, a new AI-powered platform, is set to revolutionize the way we shop for food. According to Markus Stripf, co-founder of Spoon Guru, the platform is designed to cater to every dietary preference and make the entire grocery shopping experience more inclusive. By using AI algorithms to personalize food recommendations based on users’ dietary needs, preferences, and restrictions, Spoon Guru makes it easier for customers to find the products they need.

The platform has already been adopted by major retailers such as Tesco and Woolworths. Paul Wilkinson, Director of Tesco Group, stated that Spoon Guru helps customers find products that meet their individual needs and preferences. Meanwhile, Martin Woolley, Head of Product Development at Woolworths, believes that the technology will enable customers to easily find the products they need, while also discovering new ones that they might not have considered before.

Spoon Guru’s AI algorithms are trained using millions of data points, including nutritional information, ingredient lists, and customer feedback. According to Tim Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Spoon Guru, the more users interact with the platform, the smarter it gets. This means that the platform can continuously improve its recommendations, making it easier for customers to find the right products when shopping for food.

Food business consultant Claire Brumby believes that Spoon Guru has the potential to be a game changer for people who struggle to find food that meets their dietary needs. With Spoon Guru, customers can be sure that the products they buy meet their individual needs and preferences, making it a convenient and inclusive way to shop for food.

Via The Impactlab