FRIDA, a robotic arm with a paintbrush taped to it, uses artificial intelligence to collaborate with humans on works of art. Here, it works on a portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science has unveiled its latest robotic creation, named Frida. This humanoid robot is designed to interact with people and perform tasks that require physical dexterity, such as picking up and manipulating objects.

According to Manuela Veloso, Dean of the School of Computer Science, “Frida is a significant step forward in our quest to create robots that can collaborate with humans in a natural and intuitive way.”

Frida has a sophisticated sensor system that allows her to perceive her environment and react to changes in real-time. She can also recognize and respond to human gestures and expressions, making her a highly adaptable and versatile robot.

“Frida is the product of years of research and development by a team of talented roboticists and engineers,” said Veloso. “We believe that she has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with robots and pave the way for a future where robots are a seamless part of our daily lives.”

Frida’s creators envision a wide range of applications for the robot, from assisting in hospitals and nursing homes to working in factories and warehouses. The robot’s ability to work alongside humans and adapt to different environments could make it a valuable asset in a variety of settings.

In conclusion, Frida represents a major milestone in the field of robotics and a significant step towards creating machines that can work collaboratively with humans.

Via The Impactlab