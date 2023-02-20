The display can switch to different channels at eyewatering speeds, matching that of a single honeybee wing flap

According to an article published on The Sun’s website, NASA has developed a new aircraft that does not feature a front window. In describing the design of the aircraft, the author states that “The futuristic-looking craft uses a camera system instead of a traditional cockpit windscreen, with pilots relying on screens inside the cabin to see what’s ahead.”

This new aircraft, known as the X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft, has been designed to “fly faster than the speed of sound without producing the deafening sonic boom that’s typical of supersonic planes.” NASA has partnered with Lockheed Martin to build and test the QueSST, with the goal of using it to “gather information on how members of the public react to the sound of a sonic boom.”

According to David Richwine, a manager at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, “We’re trying to prove that sonic booms can be significantly reduced and that we can fly over land without bothering people on the ground.” The QueSST is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2022, and if successful, could potentially revolutionize the future of supersonic air travel.

