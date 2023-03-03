It takes effect in 2035.

The European Union has approved a proposal to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change. The proposal, known as “Fit for 55,” is a comprehensive plan to cut the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The ban on petrol and diesel car sales is a significant step towards reducing emissions from the transport sector, which is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the EU. Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief, emphasized the importance of this move, stating, “We are going to need a massive transformation of our transport sector. It’s a huge challenge, but it’s also a huge opportunity. If we do this right, we can create jobs and we can make our economies more sustainable and more competitive.”

The “Fit for 55” package also includes other measures such as tightening emissions standards for new cars, increasing the use of renewable energy, and introducing a carbon border tax on imports of certain goods from outside the EU.

However, there are concerns about the impact of the ban on jobs and the wider economy, as well as the availability and affordability of electric vehicles. The proposal still needs to be approved by EU member states and the European Parliament before becoming law.

Environmental campaigners and some industry groups have welcomed the ban on petrol and diesel car sales as a necessary step towards a greener, more sustainable future. However, others have expressed concerns about the practicality of the proposal, including the availability of charging infrastructure and the affordability of electric vehicles.

Despite the challenges, many believe that the ban on petrol and diesel car sales is an important step towards achieving the EU’s climate goals. As Timmermans noted, “We cannot continue with the same old practices. We need to change the way we live and work, and we need to do it now.”

Via The Impactlab