The first public test of an electrified road could change everything.

The article you shared discusses a new technology that enables electric vehicles (EVs) to be charged wirelessly. The technology, developed by Australian start-up, Power Transfer, uses magnetic induction to charge EVs without the need for cords or cables.

According to Power Transfer CEO, Luke Delaney, the technology is “a game changer” that could make EVs more practical and convenient for drivers. “Wireless charging is the missing piece in the puzzle for electric vehicles. It’s just like Wi-Fi for your car,” he said.

The wireless charging system works by using an induction pad installed in the ground, which generates an electromagnetic field that is picked up by a receiving pad on the underside of the vehicle. This then converts the electromagnetic energy into electricity, which is used to charge the vehicle’s battery.

While wireless charging is not a new concept, Power Transfer’s technology is unique in that it allows for charging at distances of up to 15 centimeters, and can charge vehicles while they are in motion. The technology is currently being trialled in Australia and is expected to be available to the public within the next few years.

The potential benefits of wireless charging for EVs are significant. Not only would it make charging more convenient for drivers, but it could also help to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the transport sector, which is a major contributor to climate change. According to Delaney, “Wireless charging technology has the potential to make a significant contribution to reducing emissions from transport, while also improving the driving experience for EV owners.”

Overall, the development of wireless charging technology for EVs is an exciting step towards a more sustainable and practical future for transportation. As the technology continues to be refined and expanded, it could help to accelerate the transition to cleaner, greener modes of transportation.

Via The Impactlab