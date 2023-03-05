Mirai Foods, a Singapore-based start-up, has claimed to have developed the world’s first thick cultivated steak using their proprietary 3D cell culture technology. According to the company, this steak has the same texture and taste as a real steak, but is produced without harming animals and with significantly lower environmental impact than traditional animal agriculture.

The company aims to make cultivated meat products more affordable and accessible to consumers. Their plan is to launch the cultivated steak in the Asian market by 2022, with plans to expand to other parts of the world later on.

“Our 3D cell culture technology enables us to create thick cuts of meat that closely mimic the texture and flavor of real meat, while being produced sustainably and humanely,” said the founder and CEO of Mirai Foods, Shojinaga. “Our cultivated steak represents a significant step forward in the development of sustainable meat production.”

Cultivated meat, also known as cell-based meat or lab-grown meat, is a promising new technology that has the potential to revolutionize the food industry by providing a more ethical and sustainable alternative to traditional animal agriculture. However, the technology is still in its early stages and the products are not yet widely available or affordable.

As more companies like Mirai Foods invest in research and development, the hope is that cultivated meat will become a viable option for consumers in the near future. “We believe that cultivated meat has the potential to transform the food industry and help us build a more sustainable and ethical food system,” said Shojinaga. “We are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution and look forward to bringing our cultivated steak to consumers around the world.”

