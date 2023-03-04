The next generation of EV batteries will feed energy to your home — and the grid

As electric vehicles (EVs) become increasingly popular, a new trend is emerging: repurposing EV batteries to power homes during power outages. This idea is gaining traction as the demand for backup power solutions grows.

According to experts, a standard EV battery can store enough energy to power a home for several hours or even days, depending on the battery’s size and the household’s energy usage. This has led companies to explore ways to develop technology that allows EV batteries to be used as backup power sources.

Tesla has been at the forefront of this trend, experimenting with using EV batteries to power homes since 2015. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has expressed enthusiasm for the idea on Twitter, stating, “It’s just a matter of time before EVs become a primary source of home power.”

Startups such as FreeWire Technologies are also exploring the use of EV batteries to power homes. FreeWire is developing a product that can repurpose EV batteries to power homes during emergencies. The product is designed to be mobile, making it easy to transport to different locations.

According to FreeWire CEO Arcady Sosinov, “EV batteries offer a sustainable solution to power outages, and with our product, we hope to make this technology accessible to everyone.”

However, there are challenges to using EV batteries as backup power sources for homes. One issue is that EV batteries degrade over time, making them less effective at storing energy. Additionally, the technology needed to integrate EV batteries into homes is still in the early stages of development.

Despite these challenges, the idea of using EV batteries as backup power sources for homes is gaining momentum. As the demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to grow, it is likely that more companies will invest in this technology. As Sosinov notes, “With the world moving towards sustainability, we believe that repurposing EV batteries for home power is a step in the right direction.”

Via The Impactlab