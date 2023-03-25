The COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive shortage of human workers in many industries, leading companies to explore new technologies to fill the gap. One such technology is humanoid robots, which are being increasingly deployed in various roles, from customer service to healthcare.

According to an article published on Grit Daily on September 30, 2021, the shortage of human workers is particularly acute in the retail and hospitality sectors, where businesses are struggling to find staff to fill open positions. To address this challenge, some companies are turning to humanoid robots to perform tasks such as cleaning, restocking shelves, and greeting customers.

The article cites examples of companies that have already deployed humanoid robots in their operations, such as SoftBank Robotics’ Pepper robot, which has been used in various retail and hospitality settings. The article also notes that some companies are developing more advanced humanoid robots that can perform a wider range of tasks and interact with humans more naturally.

However, the article also highlights some of the challenges associated with the deployment of humanoid robots in real-world settings. One challenge is ensuring that the robots are safe to operate around humans and do not pose a risk of injury. Another challenge is ensuring that the robots can operate reliably and effectively in different environments and situations.

Despite these challenges, the article suggests that humanoid robots could play an increasingly important role in addressing the shortage of human workers in various industries. As the technology continues to improve, humanoid robots could become more versatile and capable of performing more complex tasks, making them an attractive option for businesses looking to fill open positions.

“The use of humanoid robots is still in its early stages, but we expect to see more and more companies adopting this technology in the coming years,” said the article.

Via The Impactlab