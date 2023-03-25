E. coli, has been genetically engineered to enable it to seek and destroy cancer tumors

Scientists have developed a genetically engineered strain of E. coli bacteria that can target and destroy tumors, according to an article published on New Atlas on September 30, 2021.

The article explains that the new strain of E. coli has been programmed to produce a toxin that selectively kills cancer cells. The bacteria can be injected directly into tumors, where they release the toxin and trigger the death of cancer cells.

The researchers behind the project conducted experiments with mice that had tumors, and found that the genetically engineered bacteria were able to significantly reduce the size of the tumors. The bacteria also did not appear to have any toxic effects on the mice.

The article notes that this is not the first time that bacteria have been used to target cancer cells, but previous attempts have been limited by the inability to control the bacteria’s behavior once they are injected into the body. However, the new strain of E. coli is genetically engineered to only target cancer cells, which reduces the risk of unintended side effects.

“The ability to program bacteria to selectively target cancer cells has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment,” said the article. “This technology could lead to more effective and targeted therapies, with fewer side effects than traditional treatments like chemotherapy.”

However, the article also notes that there are still several hurdles that need to be overcome before this technology can be used in humans. The researchers will need to conduct further studies to ensure the safety and efficacy of the genetically engineered bacteria, and they will also need to obtain regulatory approval before conducting clinical trials.

Overall, the article suggests that the development of genetically engineered bacteria that can target and destroy tumors is a promising area of research that could lead to more effective and targeted cancer therapies in the future.

Via The Impactlab