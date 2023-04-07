Microsoft’s Bing AI, powered by ChatGPT, is constantly evolving and getting smarter. In fact, the latest update to Bing AI includes more localized knowledge, making it an even more valuable tool for users.

According to Microsoft’s corporate vice president, Rangan Majumder, “The use of natural language processing (NLP) models such as ChatGPT can enable search engines like Bing to understand the user’s intent and provide more personalized and localized search results.”

One of the ways in which Bing AI is becoming more localized is through the integration of local business information into search results. By using ChatGPT’s NLP capabilities, Bing AI can provide users with more relevant information about local businesses and services.

As Majumder explains, “Bing AI can now understand the nuances of local language and dialects, which allows it to provide more accurate search results for users in specific regions.”

This means that users in different regions will see different search results, tailored to their local language, culture, and customs. For example, a search for “pizza” in New York City may yield different results than a search for “pizza” in Rome, Italy.

Furthermore, Bing AI can also provide more personalized search results based on a user’s search history and preferences. By using ChatGPT’s machine learning capabilities, Bing AI can learn from a user’s previous searches and provide more relevant results in the future.

As Majumder notes, “By leveraging ChatGPT’s machine learning capabilities, Bing AI can provide personalized search results for each individual user, which can greatly enhance the user experience.”

In conclusion, Microsoft’s Bing AI is becoming more localized and personalized thanks to the integration of ChatGPT’s NLP and machine learning capabilities. As a result, users can expect to see more relevant and personalized search results, making Bing AI an even more valuable tool for finding the information they need.

Via The Impactlab