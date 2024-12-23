Scientists at Penn State have demonstrated precise control over material properties through “atomic spray painting” of potassium niobate using molecular beam epitaxy (MBE). The technique, detailed in Advanced Materials, allows for exceptional control through strain tuning—modifying a material’s properties by manipulating its atomic structure.

The team achieved a first by growing potassium niobate using MBE, which deposits atomic layers onto a substrate. By creating strain through template-guided growth, they enhanced the material’s ferroelectric properties. Even a 1% strain produced pressure effects impossible to achieve through external forces.

Potassium niobate’s enhanced properties under strain make it a promising lead-free alternative to current ferroelectric materials. The strained material maintains stability at high temperatures—up to 975 Kelvin—and shows superior coupling between strain and polarization compared to industry standards.

The researchers are now working to grow these films on silicon and optimize their electrical properties. Potential applications include high-temperature memory storage for space exploration, quantum computing, and environmentally friendly electronics.

Key breakthrough points:

First successful MBE growth of potassium niobate

Enhanced ferroelectric properties through minimal strain (1%)

Lead-free alternative for advanced electronics

High-temperature stability

Potential for integration with silicon-based electronics

This development could enable greener technologies in consumer electronics, medical devices, and quantum computing applications.

