Research reveals biomethane as a promising alternative to natural gas in ammonia production, offering potential carbon negativity while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Environmental engineer Aurelian Istrate’s research demonstrates that biomethane, derived from food waste and agricultural residues, can replace natural gas in ammonia synthesis. Unlike natural gas, biomethane’s carbon emissions are offset by recent atmospheric CO2 capture during biomass growth.

When combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS), biomethane-based production can achieve carbon negativity. Alternatively, a 44:56 biomethane-natural gas blend with CCS can reach carbon neutrality. The process requires no new technologies since CO2 separation is already integral to production.

Biomethane presents economic advantages, particularly given current high gas prices due to geopolitical tensions. Compared to alternatives like Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS) or electrolysis-based hydrogen production, biomethane offers a simpler, more cost-effective solution for reducing agricultural carbon emissions while maintaining fertilizer supply.

This approach could significantly impact global agriculture’s environmental footprint, offering a practical pathway to sustainable ammonia production without requiring major technological changes.

By Impact Lab