OpenAI-backed robotics company, Figure, has begun shipping its second humanoid robot, Figure 02, to commercial clients. This development positions Figure as a key player in the humanoid robotics industry, alongside Agility Robotics’ Digit, both of which are deploying robots in warehouses and factories for paying customers.

Brett Adcock, CEO of Figure, shared the milestone on LinkedIn, stating, “It’s official: F.02 humanoid robots have arrived at our commercial customers. The robots are connecting to the network and performing pre-checks this morning. Our time from filing the C-Corp to shipping commercially was 31 months.”

The Figure 02 robot follows Figure’s first humanoid robot, Figure 01, introduced just 10 months ago. In partnership with BMW, Figure unveiled major upgrades to Figure 02, claiming it boosts production line speed by 400% and increases its success rate by seven times. These upgrades are expected to significantly enhance robot performance in real-world environments, making Figure 02 a more capable tool for industrial applications.

Key improvements to the Figure 02 include integrated cabling within the limbs, offering better protection against environmental hazards and allowing extended operation in production lines. With a 50% larger battery capacity than its predecessor, integrated into the torso for improved weight distribution, the robot also boasts increased agility. Custom motors for each joint optimize power and performance, and internal cable routing through rotary joints enhances reliability. The robot’s onboard computation and AI capabilities have tripled, enabling fully autonomous task execution.

Figure 02 is equipped with six RGB cameras and an onboard vision-language model that enhance its ability to perceive its environment, avoid obstacles, and coordinate movements. This advanced perception system is crucial for tasks involving object handling. The robot’s hands, featuring 16 degrees of freedom, can carry up to 55 pounds (25 kg) and mimic human dexterity, allowing it to grasp and manipulate objects with precision. Integrated sensors and motors in each finger provide human-like movement, while the wrist design ensures realistic motion.

In addition to its physical capabilities, Figure 02 is designed to communicate through microphones and speakers, using custom AI models developed with OpenAI to enhance interaction and versatility in various operational settings.

Figure is focused on commercializing industrial humanoid robots to address labor shortages in manufacturing and other industries. With plans to develop consumer models in the future, the company is continuing to push the boundaries of robotics. Recently, Figure, in partnership with BMW, tested the Figure 02 robot on a production line at BMW’s Plant Spartanburg. The results were groundbreaking, with the robot achieving a 400% increase in speed and a sevenfold improvement in success rate, showcasing the significant potential of autonomous manufacturing systems.

These advancements are seen as a game-changer for industrial automation, with Figure 02 paving the way for smarter, more efficient manufacturing processes in the years to come.

