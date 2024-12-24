Gameto has achieved a historic milestone in reproductive health with the world’s first live human birth using Fertilo, a cutting-edge ovarian support cell (OSC) technology. The groundbreaking birth took place at Santa Isabel Clinic in Lima, Peru, and could represent a significant leap forward in fertility management.

Traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF) methods require women to undergo 10–14 days of high-dose hormonal injections to mature eggs. In contrast, Fertilo uses engineered, young ovarian support cells to replicate the natural egg maturation process outside the body. This innovative technology reduces the need for up to 80% fewer hormone injections compared to traditional IVF and shortens treatment cycles to just three days.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this historic achievement—the world’s first live birth conceived using Fertilo,” said Dina Radenkovic, MD, CEO and co-founder of Gameto. “Fertilo addresses many of the challenges of conventional IVF, including long treatment cycles, significant side effects, and emotional strain. This breakthrough offers a faster, safer, and more accessible solution for families, and represents the first application of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology in IVF, highlighting the immense potential of our technology.”

Gameto’s achievement also marks the first demonstration of an end-to-end process in which a therapy derived from iPSCs has the potential to enhance IVF outcomes and advance women’s health.

Luis Guzmán, PhD, lead at Pranor Labs & Science, who supervised the Fertilo-enabled IVF cycle, called it a historic breakthrough in reproductive medicine. “The ability to mature eggs outside the body with minimal hormonal intervention significantly reduces risks such as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome and alleviates the side effects caused by high hormone doses,” he explained.

The mother of the baby born through this revolutionary process expressed her gratitude for the Fertilo method. “It was the preferred option compared to traditional IVF. With fewer injections and a gentler, less invasive egg retrieval process, it gave me hope and reassurance throughout my deeply personal journey. Fertilo’s innovative approach made the physical experience easier and also lightened the emotional burden of many hormone injections. I am deeply thankful to the Pranor Clinic and the Gameto team for making my dream of having a family come true.”

By maturing eggs outside the body with minimal hormonal intervention, Gameto aims to improve outcomes for women using assisted reproduction technology (ART). This streamlined process results in high-quality, mature eggs similar to conventional IVF, but with significantly less time and fewer complications.

Fertilo is designed to make IVF and egg freezing faster, safer, and more accessible by reducing the need for hormonal injections. It has already received various regulatory approvals in several foreign markets, including Australia and key regions in Latin America, after consultations with national regulators.

By Impact Lab