Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of California, Berkeley, have developed a groundbreaking system that uses sunlight to convert carbon dioxide (CO₂) into complex hydrocarbons, marking a significant step toward cleaner energy production and more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Their innovative approach combines a highly efficient solar cell made from perovskite, a promising material, with tiny copper catalysts known as “nano-flowers.” Unlike traditional methods of CO₂ conversion, which typically produce simple, single-carbon molecules, this new technology can generate more complex hydrocarbons like ethane and ethylene—key components for liquid fuels, plastics, and other chemicals. The findings, published in Nature Catalysis, offer a promising solution to the environmental challenges posed by fossil fuel dependence.

While most hydrocarbons used today are derived from fossil fuels, contributing to carbon emissions and environmental degradation, the Cambridge-Berkeley team’s system offers a cleaner alternative. By utilizing only CO₂, water, and glycerol (a common organic material), the researchers have created a process that generates hydrocarbons without releasing additional carbon emissions.

Inspired by the natural process of photosynthesis, in which plants convert sunlight into energy, the researchers aimed to go beyond basic CO₂ reduction. “Our goal was to advance beyond just basic CO₂ reduction and create more complex hydrocarbons, which requires a significant amount of energy,” explained Dr. Virgil Andrei, the study’s lead author from the Cambridge Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.

By integrating perovskite light absorbers with copper nano-flowers, the team succeeded in transforming CO₂ into more intricate hydrocarbons. Additionally, they used silicon nanowire electrodes to oxidize glycerol, a more efficient method than splitting water.

This system yields hydrocarbons approximately 200 times more efficiently than previous models. In addition to reducing CO₂, the process generates valuable byproducts such as glycerate, lactate, and formate, chemicals that have applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and various chemical processes.

“We have shown that glycerol, which is often seen as waste, can actually enhance reaction rates,” added Dr. Andrei. “This opens up opportunities for applying our technology to a wide range of chemical processes beyond merely converting waste.”

Despite the system achieving a selectivity rate of about 10% in converting CO₂ to hydrocarbons, the research team is optimistic about refining the catalysts to further improve efficiency. They aim to expand the platform to support even more complex organic reactions, potentially leading to revolutionary developments in sustainable chemical production.

“This project illustrates the power of international collaboration in advancing scientific knowledge and practical applications,” Dr. Andrei noted. The partnership between researchers from Cambridge and Berkeley has the potential to transform how fuels and essential chemicals are produced in an environmentally conscious world.

The research was supported by several organizations, including the Winton Programme for the Physics of Sustainability, St John’s College, the US Department of Energy, the European Research Council, and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

By Impact Lab