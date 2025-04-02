When it comes to electric skateboards, some brands go for a sleek, retro design that hides the tech underneath, while others fully embrace their futuristic vibes. Parsec’s Aero Pro definitely belongs to the latter category, boasting a design that looks like it was plucked straight from The Matrix.

The Aero Pro features a carbon fiber deck, dual rear-wheel-drive motors, and a high-tech drivetrain that combines cutting-edge materials with serious performance. Built for those who crave the power and style of tomorrow’s tech, the Aero Pro comes equipped with a T800 carbon fiber deck, dual Hobbywing 5250 motors, 7075-T6511 aluminum trucks, S136H steel axles, and 80-mm polyurethane wheels. With a top speed of 27 mph (43 km/h) and the ability to accommodate riders up to 250 lb (113 kg), it’s a board designed to push the limits.

The carbon fiber deck itself is an engineering marvel, measuring just 1.2 inches (30 mm) thick yet capable of withstanding an impressive 1,746 lb (793 kg) of force across its center without breaking.

One of the standout features of the Aero Pro is its two versions: the S and the X. The key difference between the two is the battery, with the S sporting a 222-Wh Molicel P45B battery, offering a range of 14 miles (23 km) on a 92-minute charge. In contrast, the X is equipped with a much larger 444-Wh battery that delivers a claimed 32 miles (53 km) per 182 minutes of charging.

Both models benefit from a regenerative braking system that helps boost their range. However, the larger battery in the X adds some extra weight—15.5 lb (7 kg) for the S and 18.3 lb (8.3 kg) for the X. Despite this, both versions feature a handy carry handle at the nose of the deck, making them easy to transport when you’re off the board.

Another unique feature of the Aero Pro is its low ride height, set at 3.35 inches (85 mm), which provides a stable and grounded feel. This is due to the design of the deck, which sits more between the trucks rather than above them.

The Aero Pro also boasts a proprietary drivetrain—Efficient Precision Idler-Controlled (EPIC)—that connects each rear wheel to its motor via a precisely tensioned belt. This system is designed to maintain the perfect tension, preventing belt slippage while coasting and minimizing resistance for a smooth ride.

For those who prefer zero resistance, such as when making short trips without motorized assistance, the belts can be removed and reinstalled by hand in a quick 15 seconds. This clever feature gives riders the option to seamlessly switch between motorized and non-motorized modes.

After a slight delay, Parsec has shipped its first batch of Aero Pro boards, with a second run now available for preorder. The Aero Pro S is priced at $1,199, while the X model will set you back $1,399. Both prices are $200 off the planned retail price, making now a great time to secure one of these futuristic boards.

With its combination of advanced materials, cutting-edge design, and impressive performance, Parsec’s Aero Pro isn’t just an electric skateboard—it’s a glimpse into the future of personal transportation.

