Walmart, in partnership with 3D printing company Alquist, has completed the expansion of a Supercenter in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama using large-scale 3D concrete printing (3DCP). As part of a pilot project to explore innovative construction methods, the companies built a 5,000-square-foot pickup area for online orders in just seven days—a major improvement in speed and efficiency over traditional construction.

The project utilized two large-format 3D concrete printers to produce 16-foot-high wall segments in a total of 75 hours. A five-person crew was able to complete the structure about 50% faster than conventional building methods, showcasing the potential for rapid deployment in commercial construction.

The technology also delivered significant cost and environmental benefits. Compared to conventional concrete masonry unit (CMU) construction, the build was 15% less expensive and generated 55% less waste. FMGI, the general contractor, reported a material waste rate of under five percent—an impressive figure for a commercial build. The specialized concrete mix, developed by Sika USA, was engineered for fast curing and high structural integrity, further enhancing the efficiency of the process.

In addition to faster build times and lower costs, the 3DCP process demonstrated reliability under challenging weather conditions. This makes it a promising candidate for year-round construction projects.

This initiative is part of Walmart’s broader effort to explore sustainable and scalable building methods. The company sees this technology as a way to accelerate store improvements while cutting costs and environmental impact. Through pilot programs like this one, Walmart aims to streamline operations and reduce time-to-market for its customers.

To support the future of 3D concrete printing, Alquist has partnered with Aims Community College to offer a specialized training program. This initiative is designed to develop a skilled workforce capable of operating and advancing 3DCP technology, helping it scale for broader use across industries.

This project builds on a previous 3DCP test in Athens, Tennessee, and marks a significant step forward in integrating advanced construction techniques into mainstream commercial development.

