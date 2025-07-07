Aircela, a clean energy startup led by CEO and co-founder Eric Dahlgren, has developed a compact machine capable of producing gasoline using only air, water, and renewable electricity. Built on direct air capture research pioneered by physicist Klaus Lackner, the system turns carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into engine-ready fuel, without relying on fossil resources.

At the heart of Aircela’s process is a carbon capture system that uses a water-based solution containing potassium hydroxide to absorb CO₂ directly from the air. As ambient air flows through a specially designed chamber, the liquid sorbent extracts carbon dioxide, which is then regenerated and reused, making the process both efficient and sustainable.

Simultaneously, renewable electricity powers an electrolysis system that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen is retained for fuel synthesis, while the oxygen is safely released. The captured CO₂ and hydrogen are combined to form methanol, which is then converted into gasoline using well-established chemical reactions. The final product is a clean-burning gasoline free from sulfur, ethanol, and heavy metals, making it fully compatible with existing engines and fueling infrastructure.

Each Aircela unit can produce approximately one gallon of gasoline per day, using around 22 pounds of captured carbon dioxide. The system includes built-in storage with a capacity of up to 17 gallons, allowing users to stockpile fuel for later use.

Aircela’s approach differs from large-scale synthetic fuel operations by focusing on distributed production. Each unit is designed to operate independently, making it ideal for off-grid locations, coastal regions, island communities, ports, and emergency response areas. This modular design enables users to create clean fuel at the point of use, without relying on centralized refineries or long-distance transportation.

Because the fuel is chemically identical to conventional gasoline, drivers can fill up their tanks as usual—no vehicle modifications required.

Aircela has attracted support from high-profile investors, including Chris Larsen (founder of Ripple Labs), Jeff Ubben (board member at ExxonMobil), and Maersk Growth (venture capital arm of shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk). Industry leaders see the potential for this technology to help reduce carbon emissions in sectors such as logistics, shipping, and remote energy systems.

The system is designed to be carbon-neutral: the carbon dioxide released during fuel combustion is equal to the amount captured during its production. In addition to reducing CO₂ emissions, the fuel’s high purity helps lower other pollutants, contributing to cleaner air and reduced engine wear.

Aircela plans to begin initial rollouts in fall 2025, focusing on commercial, industrial, and remote users. While current production is modest—about one gallon of gasoline per unit per day—the company’s long-term goal is to scale up output, reduce costs, and make the technology widely accessible.

This solution presents a unique pathway for transitioning to cleaner fuels without requiring disruptive changes to vehicles, infrastructure, or consumer habits. By using existing engines and fueling systems, Aircela offers a bridge between current technology and a lower-emission future.

As deployment nears, Aircela’s machine stands as a promising example of how innovation can transform everyday routines into climate-conscious actions—capturing carbon directly from the air and turning it into usable, clean fuel on-site.

