By Futurist Thomas Frey

Step into the year 2035, and the world of work looks radically different. AI has become a co-pilot in nearly every industry, automation is woven into the fabric of daily life, and robotics has mastered an astonishing range of physical and cognitive tasks. Yet even in this hyper-automated society, there remain roles that resist full automation—jobs that require human presence, judgment, creativity, or empathy in ways machines can only support, not replace.

That’s the concept behind the Hall of Future Jobs, a provocative exhibition designed to track the frontier between what machines can do and what they can’t. Unlike a traditional museum exhibit, this hall will never be static. It will evolve as AI, robotics, and automation advance, constantly retiring old jobs once considered untouchable and adding new ones that emerge in the cracks between human ingenuity and machine efficiency.

By 2035, many tasks once thought immune to automation—legal research, financial advising, even medical diagnostics—will be dominated by AI. But here are 10 jobs that will likely still demand distinctly human labor:

Ethics Mediator – Guiding society through moral dilemmas created by technology, law, and human interaction. Machines can flag risks, but they can’t feel the cultural pulse or weigh nuanced human values. AI-Behavior Trainer – Not programming AI in the conventional sense, but coaching its interactions in human contexts—shaping tone, empathy, and appropriateness. Personal Experience Designer – Crafting moments—vacations, family milestones, or immersive events—that require cultural sensitivity and emotional intuition. Child Development Specialist – No matter how advanced robotics becomes, early childhood learning is built on trust, play, and authentic human care. Conflict Resolution Facilitator – Whether between nations, corporations, or families, humans still crave other humans to mediate and negotiate peace. Crisis Responder – From natural disasters to unexpected system failures, humans on the ground will still be essential in improvising, adapting, and providing comfort. Frontier Explorer – Mining asteroids, colonizing oceans, or building habitats on Mars—humans will lead in charting the unknown, supported but not replaced by machines. Spiritual Guide – AI can mimic doctrine, but faith, meaning, and shared human ritual will continue to demand human presence and authenticity. End-of-Life Caregiver – Comforting the dying and supporting grieving families cannot be reduced to algorithms; it requires a human heart. Visionary Entrepreneur – Machines may analyze data, but spotting unmet human desires and crafting bold, risky ventures will remain a human specialty.

The Hall of Future Jobs will not just be a gallery—it will be a mirror. A reminder that while machines may continue racing toward mastery of efficiency, speed, and precision, human labor remains anchored in the ineffable qualities of empathy, creativity, adaptability, and vision.

Every visitor walking through this exhibit in 2035 will be asked to reflect: What part of me is irreplaceable? What uniquely human contribution do I want to bring to the world?

Because the future of work is not about competing with machines—it’s about choosing to excel where machines cannot follow.

