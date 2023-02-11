A delivery drone flies in a mountainous area in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture

Terra Drone, a Japanese drone delivery company, has partnered with Starlink, a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, to bring high-speed internet and drone deliveries to rural and remote areas in Japan. The joint venture will enable Starlink to offer internet connectivity through its high-bandwidth, low-latency satellite network, while Terra Drone will use its fleet of drones to deliver supplies to areas that are difficult to access.

“Terra Drone is proud to partner with Starlink to provide essential services to people living in remote areas of Japan,” said Toru Tokushige, the CEO of Terra Drone. “By leveraging our expertise in drone logistics and Starlink’s advanced satellite technology, we hope to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

The partnership is expected to benefit remote communities in Japan by providing them with better access to medical supplies, e-commerce, and other goods and services. This collaboration will also support Japan’s ongoing efforts to promote regional revitalization and narrow the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

“Starlink is committed to improving internet access and connectivity around the world, especially in areas that are underserved by traditional means,” said Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX. “By partnering with Terra Drone, we can extend the reach of our satellite network and help more people in Japan stay connected.”

This collaboration between Terra Drone and Starlink is a significant milestone in the development of drone logistics and satellite internet technology, and it is expected to pave the way for further innovation and progress in these fields.