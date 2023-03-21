Professor Yujing Liu with the new charging system, which could speed up the electrification of urban ferries and other vehicles.

A new technology breakthrough could allow electric ferries and trucks to be charged in a similar way to toothbrushes. Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have developed a system called “pucks” that can charge electric vehicles wirelessly.

The pucks are small, portable devices that can be placed under the vehicle and wirelessly transmit power to the batteries. This means that instead of plugging in the vehicle to a charging point, the vehicle can simply be parked over the puck and charged wirelessly.

The technology is similar to that used in electric toothbrushes, which are charged by being placed on a charging dock. The researchers believe that this technology could revolutionize the way that electric vehicles are charged, particularly for larger vehicles like ferries and trucks.

According to Dr. David Fletcher, one of the researchers behind the project, “The pucks are designed to be scalable, which means they can be used to charge a wide range of electric vehicles. This makes them ideal for larger vehicles like ferries and trucks, which require a lot of energy to be charged.”

The pucks have been successfully tested on a small scale, and the researchers are now working to develop a larger-scale prototype. If successful, the technology could be used to charge electric vehicles in a variety of settings, including car parks, garages, and even on the street.

The development of this technology comes as governments around the world are increasingly turning to electric vehicles as a way to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. In the UK, the government has set a target to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

According to Dr. Fletcher, “The pucks could play a key role in helping to achieve this target, as they make it easier and more convenient for people to switch to electric vehicles.”

In conclusion, the development of the pucks technology could be a game-changer for the electric vehicle industry, particularly for larger vehicles like ferries and trucks. As the technology continues to be developed and refined, it could help to make electric vehicles even more accessible and convenient, and help to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Via The Impactlab