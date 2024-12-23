Japanese researchers have demonstrated that freeze-dried mouse sperm can remain viable on the International Space Station (ISS) for extended periods, producing healthy offspring despite exposure to space radiation levels 100 times higher than Earth’s.

Led by Professor Teruhiko Wakayama at the University of Yamanashi, the research shows promise for preserving genetic materials in space long-term. The team’s freeze-dried sperm, stored on the ISS for nearly six years, successfully produced healthy “space pups” with no genetic abnormalities.

Studies suggest this preservation method could work for up to 200 years, though researchers aim to extend this timeline using advanced radiation protection. Future plans include establishing biobanks in lunar lava tubes, which offer natural radiation shielding and low temperatures.

The next phase involves conducting rodent IVF aboard the ISS to study mammalian embryo development in microgravity. This research has implications beyond human reproduction, potentially enabling the transport of livestock and pets to other planets.

While promising, scientists emphasize that addressing immediate astronaut health concerns remains the priority for space research.

By Impact Lab